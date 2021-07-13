BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

