BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00158999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.36 or 1.00132491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00959977 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

