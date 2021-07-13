Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BIG stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

