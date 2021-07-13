BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Sells $1,179,950.88 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,179,950.88.

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00.

BIGC traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

