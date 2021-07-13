Bill Pereira Sells 4,924 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:IDT traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $49.46. 657,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.

Get IDT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 4,555.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.