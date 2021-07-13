Bintex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $99,733.30 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $99,733.30 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

