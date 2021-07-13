BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Director Sells $393,394.38 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38.

NYSE:BCRX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. 2,426,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,966. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

