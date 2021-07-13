Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $94.62 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and $540,907.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $94.62 or 0.00289640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

