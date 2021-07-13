Bitcoin Cash ABC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.59 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $26.23 or 0.00079663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $487.24 million and $4.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,931.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.70 or 0.01444516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00416115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

