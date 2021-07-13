BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE BCAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 150,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,211. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.61. Also, Portfolio Manager Russell Jared Koesterich bought 1,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

