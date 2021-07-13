BlackRock Inc. Acquires 324,163 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 2,823.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Corporación América Airports worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

