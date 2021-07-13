BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,217,017 Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 121,701,700.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Inpixon were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inpixon alerts:

INPX stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.