BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 2,753,862.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of AIkido Pharma worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIKI opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

