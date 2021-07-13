BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 6,046.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Synthetic Biologics were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Synthetic Biologics Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

