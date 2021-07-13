BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.45% of Zovio worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zovio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 110,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zovio during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

