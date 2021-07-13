BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

