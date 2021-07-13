BlackRock Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares of BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) by 61.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of BlackRock Future Health ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Future Health ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock Future Health ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37.

