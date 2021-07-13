BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BKT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
