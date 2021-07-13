BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BKT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.