BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
