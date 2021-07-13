BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MQT stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $14.93.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
