BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.