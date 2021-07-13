B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 537.86 ($7.03).

LON BME opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.59. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

