BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

