Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $899.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899.50 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 886.50 ($11.58), with a volume of 7468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 882 ($11.52).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 844.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,412.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

