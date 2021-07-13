Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NYSE:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 8,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NYSE:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $297,360.00.

EPAY stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

