BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 309.15 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.66. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

