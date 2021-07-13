Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell Sells 25,000 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.65), for a total transaction of £223,000 ($291,350.93).

POLR opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 813.68. The stock has a market cap of £893.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

