Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) SVP Peter W. Sonsini Sells 1,500 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.
BHG opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
About Bright Health Group
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.