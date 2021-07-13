Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) SVP Peter W. Sonsini Sells 1,500 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.

BHG opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

