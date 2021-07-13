Brinker International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,688 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 366% compared to the average volume of 1,866 call options.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,198.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.