Broadcom Inc. (NYSE:AVGO) Director Sells $463,506.20 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NYSE:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,060 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.27, for a total value of $463,506.20.

Shares of AVGO opened at $485.75 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

