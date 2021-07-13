Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.57

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $169.51, with a volume of 1195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.61. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.