Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $78.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $200.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $379.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

