Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PHM traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $53.16. 1,681,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

