Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $244.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.80 million and the highest is $273.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $965.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,928,561 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,380 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. 12,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

