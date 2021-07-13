Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.45. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,839. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

