Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $374.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.80 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $174.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,503.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.