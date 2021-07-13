Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $376.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the lowest is $374.33 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

