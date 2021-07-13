Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.46. 35,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,079. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

