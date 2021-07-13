Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.06.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
