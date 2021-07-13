Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.