Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $92.50

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

