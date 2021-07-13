Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $33.33

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $35.67. 2,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.