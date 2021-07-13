Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$40.69

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.32.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4979235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

