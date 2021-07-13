Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $60.33

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $743.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

