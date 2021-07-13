Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 6,190.77

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,106 ($79.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £98.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,106.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

