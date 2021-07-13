Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centrica plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centrica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

