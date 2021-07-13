Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lincoln National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

