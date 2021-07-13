Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,664 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.