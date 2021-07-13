Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $225.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

