Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Emerald worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEX opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

