Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

