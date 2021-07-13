Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,304 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

